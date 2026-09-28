Detroit Pistons start camp without All-Star center Jalen Duren on roster

The Detroit Pistons tipped off training camp without Jalen Duren on the roster.

Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon said last May that the team wanted to sign the All-Star center to a contract extension, but the two sides had not reached an agreement ahead of media day on Monday afternoon.

If Detroit and Duren don't reach a deal, he has until Thursday to sign a one-year qualifying offer from the franchise.

"We are excited to have him back when he gets back," Langdon said.

Duren became a first-time All-Star last season while averaging 20 points and 10.5 rebounds to help the Pistons win the Central Division for the first time since 2008 and earn top seeding in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

His scoring dropped dramatically in the NBA playoffs to 10.2 points, showing his limitations offensively, and that led to Detroit being pushed to a Game 7 in the first round against eighth-seeded Orlando and losing a seven-game series in the second round against Cleveland despite home-court advantage.

"I know there's a lot of things out there being said, but he's a huge part of what we do and where we are right now and the steps that have been taking," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "It's all love from our standpoint."

The 6-foot-10 center, though, is just 22 years old and can potentially develop some low-post moves and mid-range jumpers to make defenses respect him with the ball outside of the lane.

"He's going to be a huge part of our team, regardless of the decision he does make," Langdon said.

He was selected No. 13 overall out of Memphis in 2022 by Charlotte, and Detroit acquired him in a draft-night trade. He averaged 11-plus points a game over his first three seasons in the league and grabbed a career-high 11.6 rebounds in his second season.

The Pistons recently invested in another player who is also limited offensively, but he is one of the NBA's best defenders.

They gave Ausar Thompson a five-year, $155 million contract earlier this month, extending a player the franchise picked No. 5 overall in 2023, even though he's not a double-digit scorer.

Thompson, who has averaged only 9.6 points over his three-year career, was on the NBA All-Defensive team last season and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting after averaging a league-high two steals per game.

Detroit's best player, 25-year-old point guard Cade Cunningham, is under contract through the 2029-30 season. The Pistons put two players on the roster during the offseason to complement Cunningham, an All-NBA player.

Isaiah Joe was acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City, adding a 27-year-old guard whose 3-point shooting percentage ranked 10th in the NBA last year to improve one of Detroit's weaknesses. Veteran forward John Collins, who has averaged 15.7 points over his career, was given a three-year, $51 million contract to essentially replace Tobias Harris, who left in free agency to sign with San Antonio.