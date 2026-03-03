Detroit Pistons fall to Cleveland Cavaliers 113-109

Jaylon Tyson scored 22 points, James Harden added 18 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avenged a recent loss in Detroit by beating the East-leading Pistons 113-109 on Tuesday night despite playing without injured star Donovan Mitchell.

Evan Mobley also had 18 points and Dennis Schroder 15 for the Cavs, who split their four regular-season games with Detroit.

Mitchell sat out his fourth straight game with a nagging groin strain. Coach Kenny Atkinson said the seven-time All-Star is "trending better" but doesn't know when he'll be back to build chemistry for the postseason with Harden, who was acquired at the trade deadline.

Jalen Duren added 24 points and 14 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 19 points — all after halftime — for the Pistons, who had their road winning streak stopped at six games. Cade Cunningham dished out 14 assists but scored only 10 on 4-of-16 shooting for Detroit.

The Pistons cut an 11-point deficit to one in the fourth, but Sam Merrill hit a big 3-pointer to help the Cavs hang on.

While it was the last meeting between Detroit and Cleveland before the playoffs, their rivalry has been reborn with both teams in Eastern Conference title contention.

Following the Cavs' overtime road loss last week, an unnamed Cleveland player chirped the Pistons "are not in our class."

Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired by the Cavs in 2024, dismissed the bravado before Tuesday's game.

"If you mean it," he said, "you don't say it anonymously."

Cleveland center Jarrett Allen, who has been having one of the best stretches of his career, suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and didn't return. When asked about his condition on his way out of Rocket Arena, Allen said: "I'll be all right."

Detroit's Isaiah Stewart returned from a seven-game league suspension and played 22 minutes.

Pistons: At San Antonio on Thursday.

Cavaliers: Host Boston on Sunday.

