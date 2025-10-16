Pistons guard Jaden Ivey out at least a month after knee surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey had surgery on his right knee and will be out for at least a month, a setback for the fourth-year pro after he broke his left leg last season.

"The procedure and discomfort are unrelated to the fibula injury suffered last season," the team said in a statement on Thursday. "Ivey will begin the rehabilitation process immediately and will be re-evaluated in four weeks."

Detroit drafted him with the No. 5 pick in 2022, and he is entering the last year of his contract.

If the lightning-quick guard can return to the form he had last season, averaging career highs in points (17.6) and rebounds (4.1) along with four assists per game, the franchise will likely want to keep him.

Ivey had surgery last January and missed the rest of the season. After being cleared without restrictions for training camp, he played in only one preseason game.