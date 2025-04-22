Pistons unveil fan giveaways, new food and merchandise items ahead of home playoff games

The Detroit Pistons are heading home to Little Caesars Arena after picking up their first playoff win since 2008 with a 100-94 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday.

Ahead of Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference first round series with the Knicks, the Pistons announced Tuesday fan giveaways as well as new food and merchandise offerings.

Pistons host Games 3 and 4 at Little Caesars Arena

Game 3: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons, Sunday, April 27 at 1 p.m. (ABC)

The first 10,000 fans attending Game 3 will receive thundersticks and a Pix Mob light-up bracelet. The Pistons say the bracelet will activate during the team's pregame introductions, halftime and throughout the game. All fans will receive a free T-shirt. The first 10,000 fans in attendance at Game 4 will also receive thundersticks

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons encourage fans to find their seats before tipoff for "special surprise playoff elements during introductions and throughout the in-game entertainment" during Games 3 and 4.

Michigan-native Kem will perform the National Anthem before Game 3, while Detroit's own LaShell Renae will sing the anthem during Game 4.

The Pistons are unveiling new playoff-inspired merchandise offerings, including a Pistons team roster lineup T-shirt, a Pistons caricature graphic T-shirt, and the Nike NBA Playoff Mantra shirt, as well as a 2025 NBA Playoff snapback hat. Pistons souvenir punch bowls and beer cups are also available.

The Pistons team store inside Little Caesars Arena will be open April 21-26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with shorter hours on April 24 (12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Mike Ferdinande

In addition to the merchandise items, fans will enjoy several limited-time food and beverage options across the arena. At 313 Grill (near Portals 2, 13, 51 and 69), fans can chow down on the Triple Double, a triple-patty smash burger with bacon, cheese and burger sauce, while The Coop (near Portals 18, 38 and 66) is dishing out Truffle Poutine Fries with black truffle gravy, cheese curds and Parmesan.

Johnny Noodle King's Takeover (near Portal 28) is offering up dishes like Shoyu Mazemen, Chilled Rice Noodle, Fried Chicken Karaage and the Pork Sando, while the 1701 Deli (near Portal 56) is serving Wagyu Beef Bao, Lobster "Roll" Bao and a sweet Dim Sum Donut.