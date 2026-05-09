How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 3

The Detroit Pistons will look to take a 3-0 playoff series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in Ohio.

The Pistons have won five consecutive postseason games for the first time since 2008 — and three of them were while facing elimination in Round 1. Cleveland is now 2-10 in conference semifinal games over the past three seasons.

In Game 2 of their second-round series on Thursday, Detroit beat the Cavaliers by 10 points, 107-97 at Little Caesars Arena. Cade Cunningham had 25 points and 10 assists for the Pistons in the win.

Cunningham is scoring 30.6 points per game in the playoffs, which leads the NBA. He is shooting nearly 41% from 3-point range.

Here's how you can tune in to Saturday's game between the Pistons and Cavaliers.

How can you watch the Pistons vs. the Cavaliers?

Game 3 is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. It will air on NBC and Peacock.

Who is predicted to win between the Pistons and the Cavaliers?

The Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites to win Game 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

What else to know about Game 3

In each of the games against the Pistons, the Cavaliers struggled with slow starts in the first quarter, only to rally and then collapse down the stretch. And those performances have increased scrutiny on James Harden, who was acquired at the trade deadline to help Cleveland get beyond the second round for the first time since 2018.

Harden, a 17-year veteran and the 2018 NBA MVP, has more turnovers than field goals in four of Cleveland's nine playoff games, including the first two against Detroit. His 47 turnovers are tied for third-most through nine games in the NBA playoffs since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1983.

"You look within first. Look at my turnovers, and a lot of them are just on me. If you get a shot on glass, even half of that, and it's a different ball game. For me, I got to be better. I will be better (not) turning the basketball over and getting shots up," Harden said.