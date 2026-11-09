John Collins puts up 24 points, 10 rebounds as Pistons beat Wizards, 122-111

John Collins had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons beat the Washington Wizards 122-111 on Monday at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons overcame a 44-point, 13-rebound performance from Anthony Davis, who had been a game-time decision because of an ankle issue.

Daniss Jenkins finished with 22 points and eight assists after moving into the starting lineup. Jenkins scored a career-high 31 points in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Duncan Robinson scored 22 for Detroit.

AJ Dybantsa scored 21 points for Washington, which lost its fourth straight. Trae Young had 20 points and seven assists.

The Pistons led by 10 at the half and shot 63.2% from the floor in the third quarter. Jenkins had 13 points in the quarter as Detroit extended the lead to 103-87.

Cade Cunningham didn't return until midway through the fourth quarter after picking up a fifth personal foul in the third, but the Pistons had built a comfortable 115-99 lead.

Davis, who set the scoring record at the Palace of Auburn Hills with a career-high 59 points for the Pelicans in 2016, started the game like he was headed toward breaking Anthony Edwards' Little Caesars Arena record of 53.

He finished with 30 points in the first half on 10 of 11 shooting — making both of his 3-point attempts and 8 of 9 attempts from the free-throw line.

But he didn't get much help. Young scored 13 points in the half, but the other three starters combined for 14 points and the bench added just one point.

Meanwhile, the Pistons had three starters in double figures — Robinson, Collins and Cunningham — and got 19 points from the reserves.

Wizards: At Indiana on Wednesday before hosting Detroit on Thursday.

Pistons: At the Washington on Thursday. ___

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