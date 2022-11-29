Watch CBS News
Local News

Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor closed Tuesday due to social media threat

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor is closed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after the school received social media threats. 

This also includes all after-school activities being canceled. 

School officials say that the closure is out of an abundance of caution after the school received the threat late Monday evening. 

The Ann Arbor Police Department is working with the school to investigate the threat.

In addition, school officials are asking parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats and how important it is for them to report threats like this to an adult or the authorities.

School will resume on Wednesday. 

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.