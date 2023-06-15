Pinckney woman arrested after elderly mother passes note to bank teller saying "Help me, call 911"

PINCKNEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Pinckney woman has been arrested for attempted robbery and other crimes after her elderly mother passed a note to a bank teller asking for help.

On Tuesday, June 13, officers were dispatched to a bank within the village of Pinckney after employees reported that an older woman in the drive-thru lane passed them a note saying, "Help me, call 911."

Pinckney arrived at the bank, interviewed the driver and passenger, and contacted Hamburg Township police and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office for help.

Police say the passenger was a 35-year-old Hamburg woman and the daughter of the elderly driver. She was arrested and has been charged with attempted robbery.

The incident started at the victim's Hamburg Township home.

According to police, the victim was not injured. There is a $250,000 cash bond for the daughter.