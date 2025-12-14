Gamers visit Pinball Pete's one more time before it moves from Ann Arbor location

It's the final weekend for Pinball Pete's as the Ann Arbor staple prepares to relocate after decades in one location.

The popular arcade on South University Avenue will remain a hub for family fun in the community.

Since he was 6 years old, Troy Tkachuk has been coming to play the pinball machines at the arcade.

"It's just so unique. Like, like, most video games are just on a screen, but this, it combines, like, digital and physical stuff. Like, you know you do the flippers, the bumpers, everything," Tkachuk said.

For Tkachuk's family, it's tradition.

"We are the Pinball Pete family. We come out here every Sunday, then we go get an insomnia cookie and spend the Sunday out in Ann Arbor. It's a fun time," said Tkachuk's mother, Ashley King.

The arcade is stacked with more than 50 pinball machines, nearly 150 video games, pool tables and much more.

"We just love that. It's like old school video games, the fact that it's still got quarters and, you know, not one on swipe cards, and the fact that you get tip tokens and tickets, it's like a nostalgia type of thing," said Victor McDonough from Irish Hills, Michigan.

Pinball Pete's has existed in one location or another in Ann Arbor since the 1970s, calling the basement of the Galleria Mall home for 30 years.

"We really want people all walks of life to have fun, because everybody deserves that fun. And I mean, it's been a lot of fun for us. It sounds like it's been a lot of fun for our customers," said Jermaine Matthews, manager of Pinball Pete's Arcade.

It's that customer loyalty that guaranteed the business could continue.

"We didn't know if we were going to be able to relocate. So they really came out to us, came out for us, for that, and we are very appreciative, because I do not believe we would make it as far as we did without their support," Matthews said.

On Monday, signs will be taken down, the prize counter dismantled, and the games packed up, ready for the move to the new location on East Liberty Street in Ann Arbor, where new memories will be made.

"I wish, you know, the whole family of pinball Pete's well, and hope that support is continued throughout, and the change doesn't do any hiccups for them," King said.

The Galleria Mall will be torn down and replaced with a new 17-story apartment building with retail space.

An opening date has not been set yet for Pinball Pete's new location.