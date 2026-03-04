East Lansing woman was refused Pinball Pete's job application over being too "petite" for role, suit alleges

A woman has filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against a Michigan business, saying that her "petite" size was cited as a factor in refusing her an employment application at Pinball Pete's in East Lansing.

The lawsuit on behalf of Melissa Rill, 46, was filed Feb. 5 in Ingham County Circuit Court. She seeks unspecified damages, claiming the actions fall under Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which prohibits gender-based employment discrimination.

The business said it declined to comment at this time about the case.

Pinball Pete's hosts a "family-friendly lineup" of pool, arcade, air hockey and pinball games, according to its website.

The circumstances that led to the lawsuit happened on April 24, 2024, when Rill inquired about a closing shift position at the Pinball Pete's East Lansing location on Albert Avenue. The East Lansing location is open noon until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, until midnight the other days of the week, according to the business website.

Rill was instructed to stop by on a later date and speak with Jeffrey Piotter, identified in the lawsuit as the company's hiring manager. She did so on May 2, 2024, and asked for a job application.

The lawsuit said Piotter responded that he typically hires men for the evening and night hours.

"I wouldn't let my daughter close this place up," he is alleged to have said. "I wouldn't let her walk to her car from here at night."

Rill said she was not concerned about getting home at night and asked again for a job application. Rill added that she had previously worked as a bank manager and as a retail business owner.

The conversation continued, and the lawsuit claims Piotter's remarks included, "I don't think you understand, if someone came in and tried to rob me, you wouldn't be able to stop them. You're way too petite!"

He also further said he only hired men for the role under consideration, and had someone in mind who was scheduled for an interview. He refused to give her an application form.

On May 6, 2024, Rill filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights alleging sex discrimination in hiring procedures at Pinball Pete's. Her complaint filed with the agency said, "I believe my sex was a factor in the failure to hire."