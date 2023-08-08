Pilot preschool program to be in two St. Clair County classrooms this fall

Pilot preschool program to be in two St. Clair County classrooms this fall

Pilot preschool program to be in two St. Clair County classrooms this fall

(CBS DETROIT) - The St. Clair County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) announces its selection for a publicly-funded preschool pilot program.

Strong Beginnings is found in 10 intermediate school districts throughout the state and will be offered to 3-year-old children. A classroom at both Memphis Elementary School and Port Huron Schools' Early Childhood Center will accept up to 14 children per classroom for the program.

"They're very different. We have Port Huron area school district, which is our largest school district, and Memphis, which is our smallest community, so we'll see the things that work well in both communities and things that are different in both of them," says Becky Gorinac, the director of Early Childhood Services at St. Clair County RESA.

The program begins this fall and will be during normal school hours, Monday through Thursday. Gorinac says other districts have tried the program, and she's happy St. Clair County has the opportunity to be involved this upcoming school year.

"A lot of that focus will be on that social, emotional, but they're going to start learning some of those early math and early literacy. A lot of language development, reading stories, getting to go outside and do outside things with their friends in class so it will be very exciting to watch those two programs," Gorinac told CBS News Detroit.

The program is free for eligible families. Specific income guidelines will need to be met for application. Families of four earning up to $75,000 are qualified.