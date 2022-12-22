Piece of Mackinac Bridge makes its way to South Pole

(CBS DETROIT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority started selling pieces of the original deck grating, as it is getting replaced, and a piece of it has made it all the way to the South Pole.

Brendan Fisher, left, and Troy Leighton pose at the South Pole with a sign Fisher made with steel from the Mackinac Bridge deck grating, listing the distance to the Mackinac Bridge from Antarctica. Mackinac Bridge Authority

Brendan Fisher, a South Bend, Indiana native, who is on a 13-month assignment working as a heavy equipment mechanic for the United States Antarctic Program, brought a sign with him made from a 38-foot piece of the deck grating.

On the sign, Fisher shares how far apart the South Pole and the Mackinac Bridge are: 9,394 miles.

The sign was placed on permanent display at the USAP facility.

Fisher and his father are both civil engineers who admire structures, including the Mackinac Bridge, which also happens to be his father's favorite bridge.

Because the bridge is his father's favorite, he purchased the piece in order to make his family members gift, such as the lamp he made for his father.

A lamp Brendan Fisher made with steel from the Mackinac Bridge deck grating he purchased through auction. Mackinac Bridge Authority

Fisher was travelling through the Great Loop and halfway through a friend referred him to the United States Antarctic Program.

His job involves welding and working on tracked vehicles, like dozers, tractors and Pistenbullies. Crews at the South Pole are working on an international scientific investigation of the continent.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, Fisher is one of 36 people who will remain at the South Pole for winter.