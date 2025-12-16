Pickup passenger dies, two others injured, after truck and school bus collide near Muskegon

A pickup truck passenger died, and two others were injured, as a result of a head-on crash with a school bus Monday in Muskegon County, Michigan State Police said.

The school bus was from the Holton Public School District. There were no students aboard the bus at the time, Michigan State Police said.

The accident was reported about 3:10 p.m. Monday on Holton Road, just north of Crocker Road in Muskegon County's Cedar Creek Township.

Michigan State Police said the school bus was driven by a 53-year-old woman. The pickup was driven by a 38-year-old woman, and her passenger was a 37-year-old woman.

While the pickup was northbound and the school bus southbound, police said, the pickup driver lost control and went into the southbound lane of travel. The two vehicles then collided.

The pickup passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was taken to Trinity Hospital in Muskegon with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. The school bus driver was also taken to Trinity Hospital in Muskegon with non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State Police said a medical examiner's report is pending.

The investigation is continuing.