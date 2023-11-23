As pickleball grows in popularity, older players need to be wary of the injury risks

Pickleball players should be wary of injury risks As Pickleball's popularity grows, older players should be wary of injury risks 01:54

Bethesda, Maryland — Rebecca Theim is a prolific pickler. A former collegiate tennis player, she's got a solid serve, a dynamic "dink" and even the jewelry for pickleball.



"It can be very competitive," Theim told CBS News. "…It is truly addictive."

What she didn't have were the tendons.

"I did get hooked and started playing quite a bit before Achilles tendonitis and tendinosis took over," Theim explained. "I already had existing problems with my knees."



She picked up pickleball during the pandemic, quickly going from a somewhat sedentary lifestyle to hitting the court several times a week.

Then her body boycotted.

Dr. Alex Johnson, an orthopedic surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital, explains that one factor in pickleball injuries is that the game pitches itself as being so accessible that some players don't give their bodies time to ramp up.

Johnson said he sees a lot of pickleball-related overuse injuries.

"It's kind of been labeled as the sport for everyone," Johnson said. "And I think it is, but it's definitely a sport. It can be pretty strenuous."

Over the past two years, the number of pickleball-related injuries has nearly doubled, from just under 9,000 in 2020, to just over 17,000 in 2022, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. Since 2018, the popular paddles have been responsible for more than 60,000 emergency room visits, per CPSC data, and approximately 75% of those injured during that time were between the ages of 55 and 75.

"When you start to have sustained soreness, you just got to give your body time to, to heal," Johnson said.



As for Theim, she's rallying with help from a new knee and a gentler approach.

"Invest in some lessons," Theim advises. "Definitely getting your form correct will get important if you really get addicted."

Dr. Johnson also recommends stretching beforehand and wearing sturdy shoes, not running shoes.