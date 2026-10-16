AI-generated photo raises questions about possible car scam in West Bloomfield

A Facebook post is raising questions about a possible scam after a woman says a stranger approached her at a Whole Foods in West Bloomfield, showing a photo that appeared to show damage to her car.

The woman said the stranger claimed he had hit her vehicle, but when she went outside to check, she found no damage. She suspected the photo had been created using artificial intelligence. She also claimed similar encounters had been reported at other stores.

Cybersecurity and AI expert David Derigiotis says the scenario may be more about getting attention on social media than stealing someone's personal information.

"The scenario that's being set up doesn't really make sense for information to be stolen," Derigiotis said.

Some social media videos show how quickly AI technology is evolving, including how a single photo can be used as the starting point for an AI-generated video.

To see how easily an image could be manipulated, CBS News Detroit took a photo of our own car and used AI to make it appear to have been damaged in a crash. The experiment shows how a realistic-looking image can be created to depict something that never happened.

PHOTO: CBS NEWS DETROIT

"It's going overboard," said Madison Vezzetti, a Metro Detroit resident.

Experts say people should take a moment to verify what they see, especially when someone is pressuring them to act quickly or triggering an emotional response. AI can also be used to create fake voices and deepfake videos, making it harder to distinguish authentic content from fabricated material.

"If there's a sense of urgency or consequences — such as you're going to be arrested or out of a lot of money — or someone's rushing you to a decision — those should all be red flags," Derigiotis said.

If someone approaches you with a claim that you damaged their vehicle — or says they hit yours — take time to check the facts before sharing personal or insurance information. Look at the actual vehicle, document any damage you find, and avoid making rushed decisions!

The encounter described in the Facebook post has not been confirmed as a scam, and it remains unclear whether the photo shown to the woman was AI-generated.