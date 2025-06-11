Person of interest in Inkster homicide case may have been found in Florida, police say

Police are pursuing a lead for the location of a person of interest in a 2023 homicide case out of Inkster, Michigan.

The Inkster Police Department reported Tuesday they are working with detectives from the Fort Myers Police Department in Florida to obtain DNA samples from the man in question.

Once obtained, the evidence will be sent to a forensic laboratory for comparison and analysis. If the DNA is a match to the Michigan case under review, Inkster will request an extradition.

The victim of the Inkster homicide was a 34-year-old man whose body was found in a garage.

"We are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable," Police Chief Taika Jenkins said.

Inkster police ask that anyone with information that might assist in the case contact their police department detective bureau at 313-563-9850 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.