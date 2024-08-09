Perrigo recalls infant formula sold by H-E-B and CVS in 12 states

New England teacher "ecstatic" to be semifinalist in CBS Mornings Mixtape Music Competition New England teacher "ecstatic" to be semifinalist in CBS Mornings Mixtape Music Competition 08:09

Perrigo Company is recalling of a batch — or 16,500 cans — of powdered baby formula sold by H-E-B grocery and CVS Health stores in 12 states due to elevated levels of vitamin D, the company said in a notice posted by federal regulators.

The voluntary recall involves cans labeled H-E-B Baby Infant Premium Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron and CVS Health Infant Premium Infant formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder, the company stated.

The recalled product was shipped to H-E-B groceries in Texas and CVS stores in the following states: California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Image of recalled H-E-B branded baby formula. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Levels of Vitamin D were found to be above the maximum allowed during routine testing, Perrigo noted.

"For the vast majority of infants, short-term consumption of the affected lot codes is unlikely to cause adverse health implications. In a small subset of physiologically vulnerable infants (e.g., impaired renal function), there is the potential that consumption of the recalled product could result in health complications," the firm stated.

The impacted products include cans shipped to CVS Health starting Feb. 6, 2024, with a use-by date of Nov. 11, 2025, and a UPC code: 050428318034.

The recall also includes formula shipped to H-E-B beginning Feb. 2, 2024, with use-by dates of Nov. 9, 2025, and Nov. 11, 2025, and the UPC code: 041220164578.

Image of recalled CVS Health brand infant formula. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Parents and caregivers can check if they purchased the recalled products by looking for the lot codes and use-by dates at the bottom of the package, the notice stated.

People with questions or concerns can call Perrigo at 1-800-538-9543, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The development is the latest in a string of recalls and other troubles involving infant formula, including a nationwide shortage that had parents rationing supplies in 2022.

The move by Perrigo follows a far larger recall early this year of hundreds of thousands of cans of Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition infant formula potentially contaminated with bacteria. The same germ, Cronobacter sakazakii, was behind an outbreak tied to Abbott's infant formula in 2020 that led to millions of cans getting recalled.