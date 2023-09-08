Detroit People Mover to close Monday, Tuesday for improvements ahead of auto show

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit People Mover will be closed on Monday and Tuesday so crews can complete noise reduction updates.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation (DTC) will shut down the people for two full days on Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12, to smooth the tracks to minimize the loud noise ahead of the 2023 Detroit Auto Show.

Officials say the steel rail-to-rail wheel connection has caused the noise from the People Mover to be louder than usual.

"The equipment is hoisted onto the guideway," explains DTC General Manager Robert Cramer. "It will make calibrations along the track to ensure that the rail is corrected and restored. We expect passengers and pedestrians will appreciate the difference – a quieter ride that will be a noticeable change."

The People Mover will return to its regular schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

During the Detroit Auto Show, the People Mover will operate with extended hours on some days. The following is its schedule for those days:

Friday, Sept. 15, 7 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22, 7 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 2023 North American International Auto Show will feature a variety of vehicles from 35 brands, product ride-and-drives and several other activations for guests to experience.

Jennifer Hudson is set to headline the event's charity preview, and will go on stage at 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 15.

To view ticket options and get more information about the event, visit here.