Jennifer Hudson to headline 2023 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview
(CBS DETROIT) - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson will perform at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview.
The actress and singer will go on stage at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at Huntington Place during the annual black-tie charity preview.
"It's a thrill to have such an incredible talent, especially one who portrayed the Detroit music legend Aretha Franklin, grace our auto show stage on a night that celebrates everything great about this city," said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott.
The event has raised over $100 million for children's charities over the past 25 years and has raised $123 million since it started in 1976.
Beneficiaries for this year's charity preview include the following:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan
- The Children's Center
- The Children's Foundation
- Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan
- Detroit PAL
- University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the charity preview will begin at 5 p.m. in the Huntington Place atrium, followed by the auto show floor opening at 6 p.m. and Jennifer Hudson's performance at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets for the charity preview are $400 per person or $700 for a pair.
The public show will be held from Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 24.
For more information on the Detroit Auto Show and tickets, visit here.
