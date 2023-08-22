Watch CBS News
Jennifer Hudson to headline 2023 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 22, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 22, 2023 05:16

(CBS DETROIT) - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson will perform at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview. 

The actress and singer will go on stage at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at Huntington Place during the annual black-tie charity preview. 

 "It's a thrill to have such an incredible talent, especially one who portrayed the Detroit music legend Aretha Franklin, grace our auto show stage on a night that celebrates everything great about this city," said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott.

The event has raised over $100 million for children's charities over the past 25 years and has raised $123 million since it started in 1976. 

Beneficiaries for this year's charity preview include the following:

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan
  • The Children's Center
  • The Children's Foundation
  • Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan
  • Detroit PAL
  • University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the charity preview will begin at 5 p.m. in the Huntington Place atrium, followed by the auto show floor opening at 6 p.m. and Jennifer Hudson's performance at 7:45 p.m. 

Tickets for the charity preview are $400 per person or $700 for a pair. 

The public show will be held from Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 24. 

For more information on the Detroit Auto Show and tickets, visit here

First published on August 22, 2023 / 12:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

