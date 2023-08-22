Jennifer Hudson to headline 2023 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

(CBS DETROIT) - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson will perform at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview.

The actress and singer will go on stage at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, at Huntington Place during the annual black-tie charity preview.

"It's a thrill to have such an incredible talent, especially one who portrayed the Detroit music legend Aretha Franklin, grace our auto show stage on a night that celebrates everything great about this city," said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott.

The event has raised over $100 million for children's charities over the past 25 years and has raised $123 million since it started in 1976.

Beneficiaries for this year's charity preview include the following:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

The Children's Center

The Children's Foundation

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Detroit PAL

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the charity preview will begin at 5 p.m. in the Huntington Place atrium, followed by the auto show floor opening at 6 p.m. and Jennifer Hudson's performance at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets for the charity preview are $400 per person or $700 for a pair.

The public show will be held from Saturday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 24.

For more information on the Detroit Auto Show and tickets, visit here.