Detroit Auto Show announces 35 brands on display

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Auto Show announced on Wednesday a 35-vehicle brand lineup for this year's show.

The 2023 North American International Auto Show runs Sept. 13-24 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring auto show audiences a broad spectrum of brands and vehicles," said Detroit Auto Show Executive Director Rod Alberts. "As a dealer association-backed auto show, one of our main goals is to display all the brands that are sold in our region. This blend of bringing together corporate- and dealer-supported vehicles is trending at auto shows nationwide, and it's really become the catalyst for the future success of shows across the country. Dealers are still the closest conduit to the consumer."

The brands on display

Alfa Romeo

Aston Martin

Audi

Bentley

BMW

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Dodge

Fiat

Ford

GMC

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Jaguar

Jeep

Kia

Lamborghini

Land Rover

Lexus

Lincoln

Maserati

McLaren

Mercedes-Benz

Mini

Polestar

Porsche

Ram

Rolls-Royce

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

As part of the new Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track ride-along activation, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Tesla and Volkswagen will showcase their EVs.

In addition, this year's show will feature an Exotic and Luxury Showcase.

"We will showcase some of the latest and most intriguing products available – from current and future vehicles to electric products to 800 horsepower exotics," Alberts said. "It's a powerhouse display of vehicles appealing to every type of car enthusiast and show visitor."

Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson will perform during the annual black-tie charity preview on Friday, Sept. 15.

The show opens to the public on Saturday, Sept. 16, and tickets are now on sale.

2023 Detroit Auto Show Dates