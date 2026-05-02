Man arrested after individual shot with pellet gun in Frenchtown Township

A 44-year-old man is in custody after an individual was shot with a pellet gun in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Lauren and Huntington drives around 2:27 p.m. following reports that a person had been shot. They found the individual, who had "sustained a facial injury" from the pellet gun, the sheriff's office said. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers learned that the vehicle of the suspect, later identified as the man, was seen in the Kimberly Estates housing complex in Newport, Michigan. The sheriff's office said deputies and troopers with the Michigan State Police responded to the community and saw the man looking through blinds from inside a home.

The man then left the home peacefully and was taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a dispute and that the individual shot knows the man.

As of Friday night, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.