Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured, while crossing M-50 in Dundee, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Monroe County man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Dundee, Michigan, local police reported

The accident happened about 3:20 p.m. Thursday on M-50 / East Monroe Street, near the Dollar General store on the east side of the village. 

The Dundee Police Department said the victim, a 65-year-old man from Dundee, was walking across the street when he was struck by an eastbound 2008 Chrysler Sebring. Police said the driver, a 21-year-old woman from Sylvania, Ohio, attempted to stop, but struck the man as her vehicle was slowing. 

"Alcohol was a factor in the crash as the pedestrian was intoxicated and failed to yield to traffic outside of a crossing zone," police said. 

He was transported by Monroe Community Ambulance to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment of his injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Dundee Police Department. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue