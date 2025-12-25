Pedestrian struck, seriously injured, while crossing M-50 in Dundee, police say

A Monroe County man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Dundee, Michigan, local police reported.

The accident happened about 3:20 p.m. Thursday on M-50 / East Monroe Street, near the Dollar General store on the east side of the village.

The Dundee Police Department said the victim, a 65-year-old man from Dundee, was walking across the street when he was struck by an eastbound 2008 Chrysler Sebring. Police said the driver, a 21-year-old woman from Sylvania, Ohio, attempted to stop, but struck the man as her vehicle was slowing.

"Alcohol was a factor in the crash as the pedestrian was intoxicated and failed to yield to traffic outside of a crossing zone," police said.

He was transported by Monroe Community Ambulance to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dundee Police Department.