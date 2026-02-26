Pedestrian struck, killed, by vehicles on I-75 in Oakland County

A pedestrian was struck and killed by oncoming traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 75 in Troy, Michigan, with two people in one of the cars also injured.

The Troy Police Department said it got a 911 call about 11:20 p.m. that a man was walking along the shoulder of I-75 near Big Beaver Road in Oakland County. This call arrived shortly after an out-of-state couple stopped by the Troy police station lobby to report that their 36-year-old son had exited their vehicle and run off.

As Troy officers started to look for the missing person, a driver of an Audi sedan placed a 911 call to report that he struck something in the middle lane of northbound I-75 near Wattles Road.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a pedestrian on the ground who, by that time, had been struck by multiple vehicles. Police say the victim was identified as the person reported missing by the family and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the Audi were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, described as non-life-threatening.

I-75 northbound between Big Beaver Road / Exit 69 and Crooks Road / Exit 72 was closed for several hours for the investigation. The Michigan Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert that the highway was back open at 5:22 a.m.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the circumstances contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.