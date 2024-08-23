Michigan woman in critical condition after hit by driver while crossing Detroit-area street

Dee Warner's family speaks out after remains identified, 2024 DNC concludes and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 42-year-old Michigan woman is in critical condition after she was hit while trying to cross a Metro Detroit street early Wednesday morning.

At 4:32 a.m., Clinton Township police responded to eastbound Metro Parkway near northbound Gratiot Avenue after receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators learned that a gray 2017 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound in the left lane of Metro Parkway when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, a Clinton Township woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police notified the victim's family.

The Kia driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Police say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

The Clinton Township Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the department at 586-493-7802 or Detective Lieutenant C. Allis at 586-493-7935.