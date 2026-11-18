A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Roseville Wednesday morning, police say.

The Roseville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 5:14 a.m. on northbound Gratiot Avenue at Martin Road, according to police.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that the pedestrian stepped into the path of a moving vehicle. The driver is cooperating with investigators, police say.

Roseville police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes while officers investigate.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-775-2100 and reference the case number 26-31818.