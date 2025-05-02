Watch CBS News
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Ferndale, Michigan

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Police in Ferndale say one person has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

At about 7:40 p.m. on May 2, officers responded to East Eight Mile Road near Lindsay Lane, where they found the victim suffering from injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police did not release any additional details about the victim or the driver involved.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650 and select option No. 5.

