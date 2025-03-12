Watch CBS News
Chicago-area woman struck and killed by vehicle while crossing a street in Ann Arbor

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A Chicago-area woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, local police reported. 

The crash happened about 7:08 p.m. on Plymouth Road between Green Road and US-23. 

The victim, a 60-year-old woman from Barrington, Illinois, was walking across Plymouth Road when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle, Ann Arbor Police Department reported. She was taken by Huron Valley Ambulance to University of Michigan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Ann Arbor, remained on site and is cooperating with the investigation, officers said. 

Ann Arbor Fire Department also assisted on the scene. 

Police ask that anyone who may have seen the crash or has information relating to it call the department at 734-794-6939, email tips@a2gov.org or submit a Silent Witness Tip at www.a2gov.org/silentwitness

