Passerby's vehicle struck during road rage incident on I-96, state police say

A passing vehicle was struck by gunfire as two other motorists were involved in a fight along Interstate 96 in Metro Detroit.

The incident happened about 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of I-96 near Beech Daly Road, Michigan State Police said.

After troopers arrived on scene, the woman who called emergency dispatchers told police she saw the occupants of two white sedans fighting each other while driving along I-96. The caller heard a gunshot and realized her vehicle had been struck.

The caller was not injured as a result of the shooting.

Redford Police Department located one of the vehicles believed to be involved on Inkster Road, near I-96. Police spoke with two people inside the car, who said those involved in the shooting had left their vehicle.

Westbound I-96 was closed at Telegraph Road in Wayne County for the on-scene investigation and reopened later in the evening.

"This incident could have ended much worse. Unfortunately, we do continue to see people trying to settle simple disputes with a gun," MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said.

The investigation is continuing. Troopers ask that those who saw what happened or have further information contact the MSP Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

The above video originally aired on Aug 19, 2025.