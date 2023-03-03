Watch CBS News
Local News

Oxford woman wins $500K from Michigan Lottery instant game

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Oxford won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Ruby Red Wild Time instant game.

Brandi Chislett-Barnes, 35, bought her ticket at the BP gas station, located at 721 South Lapeer Road in Oxford.  

"Me and my husband love playing the Wild Time games," said Chislett-Barnes. "We stopped at the gas station and purchased two Wild Time tickets and scratched them when we got in the car. When I saw I won $500,000, I started screaming and crying. I showed my family the winning prize amount and they all started cheering! Winning this money means everything to our family and came at the perfect time."

The lucky winner says she plans to purchase a home with her winnings and then save the remainder. 

Michigan Lottery officials say people have won over $22 million playing the Ruby Red Wild Time instant game since it launched in September.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.