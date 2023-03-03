Oxford woman wins $500K from Michigan Lottery instant game

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Oxford won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Ruby Red Wild Time instant game.

Brandi Chislett-Barnes, 35, bought her ticket at the BP gas station, located at 721 South Lapeer Road in Oxford.

"Me and my husband love playing the Wild Time games," said Chislett-Barnes. "We stopped at the gas station and purchased two Wild Time tickets and scratched them when we got in the car. When I saw I won $500,000, I started screaming and crying. I showed my family the winning prize amount and they all started cheering! Winning this money means everything to our family and came at the perfect time."

The lucky winner says she plans to purchase a home with her winnings and then save the remainder.

Michigan Lottery officials say people have won over $22 million playing the Ruby Red Wild Time instant game since it launched in September.