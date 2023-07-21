Judge denies three more requests from Ethan Crumbley

(CBS DETROIT) - Ethan Crumbley continues to make requests, and the judge continues to deny them.

On Thursday, July 20, Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe denied Crumbley's recent requests, including the request to have images of victims' bodies barred from being shown during his upcoming hearing.

In addition, it was also requested for security footage from the day of the shooting and a video of Crumbley torturing a bird not to be shown during the hearing, according to court documents. His lawyers say that showing these images and videos is irrelevant and would just be used to shock the court.

All three of these requests were denied.

This comes after three other requests were denied, including requests for Crumbley to have his life without parole sentence dismissed, a request to wear street clothes during his Miller hearing and to prohibit witnesses from testifying.

His Miller hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 27. During this hearing, the judge will consider Crumbley's age along with several other factors, including his family and home environment, the possibility of rehabilitation and the circumstances of the crime, to decide if Crumbley should be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Crumbley was 15 years old at the time of the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, that killed Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling, and injured seven others.

He pleaded guilty to all 24 charges in October 2022, which include murder and terrorism charges.