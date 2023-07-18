Judge denies Ethan Crumbley's request to have life without parole sentence dismissed

(CBS DETROIT) - A judge denied Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley's request to have his life without parole sentence dismissed, along with other requests Tuesday.

Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to 24 charges last year in the shooting that took the life of four students and injured seven others at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling were killed in the shooting.

Last week, Crumbley requested for his life without parole sentence to be removed, to wear street clothes to the Miller hearing, and to keep witnesses of the shooting from testifying at the Miller hearing.

The Miller hearing will consider Crumbley's age, along with evidence, in determining if the teen should be sentenced to life without parole.

All three of his requests were denied Tuesday, July 18.

Crumbley's Miller hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 27.