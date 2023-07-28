Watch CBS News
WATCH LIVE: Oxford High School shooter in court for second day of Miller hearing

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will appear in court Friday for the second day of a Miller hearing ahead of his sentencing in the November 2021 shooting deaths of four students. 

Last week, a judge denied the shooter's request to have his life-without-parole sentence dismissed, as well as his request to have the images of victims' bodies banned from the hearing. 

CBS News Detroit is live streaming the hearing, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The hearing is expected to last until 4:30 p.m.

Throughout Friday, CBS News Detroit will be joined in studio by defense attorneys Terry Johnson and Lillian Diallo to break down the hearing.  

Psychiatrist on the Miller hearing

Psychiatrist discusses the Oxford High School shooter's Miller hearing 06:39

Defense attorneys discuss first day of Miller hearing

Defense attorneys Terry Johnson and Lillian Diallo discuss first day of Oxford High School shooter's 05:03

How to watch Friday 

You can watch live coverage of Friday's hearing at the video player above or streaming live on the following free apps:

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit app 

Pluto TV

