WATCH LIVE: Oxford High School shooter in court for second day of Miller hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley will appear in court Friday for the second day of a Miller hearing ahead of his sentencing in the November 2021 shooting deaths of four students.

Last week, a judge denied the shooter's request to have his life-without-parole sentence dismissed, as well as his request to have the images of victims' bodies banned from the hearing.

CBS News Detroit is live streaming the hearing, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The hearing is expected to last until 4:30 p.m.

Throughout Friday, CBS News Detroit will be joined in studio by defense attorneys Terry Johnson and Lillian Diallo to break down the hearing.

