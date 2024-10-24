Oxford High School placed on lockdown due to "swatting" call from Europe

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Oxford High School was placed under lockdown after the school district received a call Thursday morning that a weapon could be in the school.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office says an unknown caller reported the threat to the district around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, claiming a person was in a school bathroom with an AK-47-type automatic rifle and a pipe bomb and that they were threatening to shoot everyone and detonate the bomb.

The sheriff's office says it traced the threat, and it is believed to be a "swatting" call from the Netherlands. The sheriff's office says the threat is not believed to be credible, but it is still searching and clearing the school out of an abundance of caution.

"Every threat will be fully investigated, and we will always seek to hold the responsible accountable," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We have even worked with partners in Europe to prosecute people in the past."

In a letter sent to parents, the school district says no one is permitted to enter the school and encourages parents to not call or come to the school.

The district says that following ALICE protocols, some students were evacuated to a nearby Meijer. The district says if you receive a call from your child that they are at the Meijer, you may pick them up.