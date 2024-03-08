Oakland County Detective Sgt. Joe Brian testifies interviewing James and Jennifer Crumbley

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detective Sgt. Joe Brian with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office testified on Friday on the second day of the trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter.

Crumbley and his wife, Jennifer, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The parents are accused of not getting their teen son the necessary help, resulting in the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, that killed four students and injured six others and a teacher.

Brian was the third witness called to testify on Friday. Other witnesses included Robert Koteles Jr., the Oakland County Sheriff's Office latent print and crime scene supervisor, and Cammy Back, an office manager at a gun store where Crumbley purchased the gun that was used in the shooting.

Brian testified that he was called on the day of the deadly shooting to interview the shooter at the substation. He said he did speak with and learned the identities of his parents.

Brian said he called James Crumbley and requested that he come to the station for questioning.

On Thursday, prosecutors played a 911 call from Crumbley made at 1:34 p.m. on the day of the shooting. The call was placed before the shooter's identification was made public.

The prosecution presented footage of the interview with the Crumbleys on Friday. In the video, Brian informed them of what happened at the school.

Jennifer Crumbley was then seen reading text messages with her son, asking him if he was OK.