Owner of Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles accused of violating Michigan tax law

A former Detroit restaurant owner and his business entity are accused of violating Michigan tax law, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.

Ronald Bartell, 44, of Detroit, and the business entity Kuzzo's LLC were arraigned on Tuesday at the 54-A District Court in Lansing on five charges of tax failure to file/false return/payment, state officials said. The charge is a five-year felony.

Kuzzo's Chicken & Waffles operated on Livernois Avenue in Detroit's northwest side from 2015 until early this year in Detroit, through Kuzzo's LLC as the business entity. It was a popular site for Southern-style waffles and chicken along with a soul food menu.

Bartell is a Detroit native and former NFL player who ended his career with the Detroit Lions in 2012.



"Michigan businesses are expected to properly collect, report, and remit the sales tax they collect to the state Department of Treasury," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Sales tax revenue provides essential funding to our public schools and local governments. Businesses that cheat will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The next court appearance has not been set.