Overseas stolen vehicle scheme results in federal charges against 8 Metro Detroit men

A federal indictment has been issued against eight Southeast Michigan men on charges relating to an overseas stolen vehicle scheme, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan reported.

The vehicles involved were considered "high end," the press release said, describing a "sophisticated car theft and international smuggling operation."

"This case demonstrates the strength of partnerships between local and federal law enforcement," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said about the investigation that started with his department.

The following men were named in the indictment, according to the district attorney's office: Haydar Al Haydari, 41, of Garden City; Karar Alnakash, 43, of Detroit; Abbas Al Othman, 42; of Dearborn Heights; Mohammed Al Hilo, 36, of Detroit; Moustapha Al Fetlawi, 46, of Dearborn Heights; Terrill Davis, 33, of Detroit; David Roshinsky Williams, 32, of Harper Woods; and Mohammed Al Abboodi, 35, of Detroit.

All of them face one count of conspiracy to transport stolen vehicles, and each also faces at least one count of transportation of a stolen vehicle.

The conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of transportation of stolen motor vehicles carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The investigation began with the Dearborn Police Department. It expanded to include the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Other agencies and authorities involved in this case included the Bureau of Industry and Security, Dearborn Police, Dearborn Heights Police, Livonia Police, Garden City Police, Detroit Police, CSX Police, Norfolk Southern Police, HSI Newark, HSI Norfolk and CBP Newark and task force officers affiliated with the Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium.

During a time frame from July 2023 to August 2025, the indictment alleges, the men conspired with each other, along with other people, to receive stolen vehicles at one of four commercial lots.

The scheme then involved loading the vehicles into shipping containers, sending them to port cities via freight or rail. If the stolen vehicles did not get detected by law enforcement while in transit, the intent was to send them overseas in the shipping containers.

"Behind every one of those stolen cars is a victim" said ICE HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Matthew Stentz. "This case hits even closer to home in a state like Michigan, where auto theft doesn't just hurt our wallets, but our culture."

Investigators ask that anyone who has information to share relevant to this case contact HSI at HSIDetroit_StolenAuto_Tipline@hsi.dhs.gov.