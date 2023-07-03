Over 25 cases of Lyme disease reported in Washtenaw County during June

(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders plan outdoor activities for the Fourth of July, they should try to prevent tick bites as cases of Lyme disease are increasing.

Cases of Lyme disease are increasing in Washtenaw County. Most cases are from tick bites people got locally. ‼️ Local... Posted by Washtenaw County Health Department on Friday, June 30, 2023

According to the Washtenaw County Health Department, cases of Lyme disease are increasing throughout the county, and most cases stem from tick bites the individuals got locally.

"Local Lyme disease cases more than tripled from 2020 to 2021," said the Washtenaw County Health Department. "This trend continued in 2022 and looks to be continuing this year: over 25 cases were reported in the past month."

Here are a few ways people can avoid tick bites:

Shower and check the body for ticks after being outside

Use insect repellent

Wear protective clothing

Avoid wooded and busy areas

In addition, health officials say to remove ticks as quickly as possible, as Lyme disease is transmitted after a tick has been attached for 36 to 48 hours.

