Over $155,000 worth of narcotics, plus weapons, confiscated in Detroit after police search

Two search warrants served on Cherrylawn Avenue in Detroit resulted in one arrest along with the confiscation of weapons and suspected narcotics, Detroit Police Department reported.

The department's Fugitive Apprehension Servies Team (FAST), Commercial Auto Theft Section (CATS) and Narcotics units all were involved in the investigation that led to the search warrants served Saturday at a home in the 15000 block of Cherrylawn.

Officers made one arrest in the investigation.

Police seized three firearms along with over 170 grams of cocaine, over 30 grams of fentanyl, over 1,4600 grams of methamphetamine and 19 ecstasy pills. They also confiscated a substance described as "inconclusive powder," ammunition and packaging material.

The total street value of the seized narcotics is about $155,845, police said.