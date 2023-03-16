Watch CBS News
Our Community Laundromat named Motor City Match winner

By Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - La Cesha Brintley, owner of Our Community Laundromat in Detroit's Bethune Community neighborhood, joined CBS News Detroit on Thursday to discuss her business being named a Motor City Match winner.

Our Community Laundromat is the 145th brick-and-mortar business opened by Motor City Match. The laundromat, which received a $75,000 grant from the Motor City Match program, doubles as a neighborhood resource center. 

"Being able to have the mayor pushing for funding for small businesses, there are so many of us that we would not have been able to extend ourselves without that assistance," said Brintley on the grant. 

"Without the Motor City Match grant, we would not have been able to open those doors."

