Orion Township calls for voluntary outdoor water use restrictions

Residents of Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan, were asked Thursday to refrain from all outdoor water use until further notice.

Township officials said they detected reduced water pressure on their lines, resulting from a power outage at the pump station.

The township is working with DTE and Great Lakes Water Authority to resolve the matter and will provide updates as details are available.

"Thank you for your cooperation and assistance in helping preserve water resources during this time," the township said.

DTE's power outage map showed about 1,000 power outages at 9:35 a.m. Thursday, with the outages scattered around Metro Detroit.