Oakland County communities affected by water issues, some call for usage restrictions

The Great Lakes Water Authority said it experienced a disruption about 8 a.m. Thursday at its North Service Center Pump Station, circumstances that affected water flow to several Metro Detroit communities.

The water network said service was affected to Rochester Hills, Orion Township, Auburn Hills, Lake Orion, a section of Oakland Township, Troy and Bloomfield Township.

"GLWA crews have begun restoring water pressure to the impacted communities," the agency said. "The cause of the disruption is being investigated."

In response to the circumstances, three communities in Oakland County issued emergency water alerts Thursday, calling for a boil water advisory or water use restrictions.

Here are those announcements:

Rochester Hills

The City of Rochester Hills issued an alert Thursday morning ordering a boil water advisory because of a system failure around 8 a.m. in the Great Lakes Water Authority network.

"Residents in the impacted area will experience low pressure until the GLWA system is working properly and we ask you to shut off your irrigation systems and avoid any extra water use. At this time, we do not have an estimated timeframe for when pressure will be restored. We will continue to share updates as they become available," the announcement said.

When a boil water advisory is issued, the affected residents should not drink or use the tap water for preparing food or brushing teeth without boiling it first. Bring all tap water that needs to be used to a boil for one minute, then let it cool before using. As an alternative, businesses and residents can make arrangements for bottled water during those situations.

A boil water advisory map issued July 16, 2026, by Rochester Hills. CBS News Detroit

Auburn Hills

The City of Auburn Hills Department of Public Works ordered a mandatory water use restriction on Thursday for the entire city.

"RESIDENTS AND WATER USERS SHALL CEASE WATER USAGE FOR NON-NECESSARY ACTIVITIES such as watering lawns, washing vehicles, filling outdoor pools, or other recreational water activities," the announcement said.

"The City of Auburn Hills DPW is taking this precaution because of a GLWA system pump station power outage, which has caused lower pressures to the area.

The water system is in an emergency operational state at the moment, so the above actions will help keep water available for all customers in the area, and adjacent Cities and Townships. You may witness or experience less than normal water pressure in all areas."

Failure to observe the Auburn Hills mandate may result in fines and/or termination of water service.

"The City of Auburn Hills DPW will continue to monitor the water system, but this restriction will remain in effect until further notice," the alert said.

Local residents with questions can contact the City of Auburn Hills DPW at 248-391-3777.

Orion Township

Residents of Orion Township were asked Thursday to voluntarily refrain from all outdoor water use until further notice.

Township officials said they detected reduced water pressure on their lines, resulting from a power outage at the pump station.

"Thank you for your cooperation and assistance in helping preserve water resources during this time," the township said.