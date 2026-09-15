Organization supports Pontiac families after shooting at youth football game

It's been more than 48 hours since a shooting took place at a youth football game in Pontiac, Michigan, and the aftermath has sent shockwaves through the community.

To show support, the nonprofit that oversees the youth football and cheer league is making sure families have the resources they need.

CBS Detroit

"Our children are suffering. I mean, some of them are reeling from what happened. They're afraid," said Trenna James, communications liaison for the Pontiac Panthers Youth Football & Cheer Board of Directors.

James says for decades that the nonprofit has always fostered a safe environment, but after gunfire rang out at Sunday's youth football game at Wisner Stadium, that security was shaken.

"Our children have been experiencing something traumatic. We want to make certain that we're providing them support," James said.

On Tuesday, the organization invited families to Galloway Lake Park at 5:30 p.m., where mental health professionals were on site.

Pontiac Panthers Youth Football & Cheer

"We want to make sure we have mental health professionals available to them so that they can be heard, they can feel that someone is listening to them and their concerns, that we can reassure them that they can still play football, they can still cheer, they can still pursue the things they love in a safe environment," said James.

To step up security, James tells CBS News Detroit that the Oakland County Sheriff's Office will provide watch at future home football games. However, the locations of those upcoming competitions could change, as Wisner Stadium is now tainted by concerns.

"We're finding we may have to make adjustments. We may need to find a new home for our next several games and we're in discussions so we can work through that," James said.

James says the organization will communicate with families this week if there is a change in location. She says that right now the organization's focus is to ensure everyone feels safe.