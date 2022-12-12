Oakland County organization offers free items for foster families

The Oakland County Foster Closet hopes to provide almost everything a foster parent who takes in a child will need. Founder Michelle Austin is proud to offer her services free of charge. AJ Walker

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Foster Closet hopes to provide almost everything a foster parent who takes in a child will need.

Founder Michelle Austin is proud to offer her services free of charge. They provide items like shoes, coats, school supplies, toys and hygiene items for newborn babies and teenagers too.

"The fact that I'm a mom, helps me know what my kids needed; therefore, you know, I kind of know pretty much what kids need," said Austin.

She showed a large room filled with toys and other rooms filled with clothes and car seats.

"In the toy room. Kids can come in here and they can pick out one toy from the new stuff," Austin explained while she showed off the items. "So we're really big with books. One of the things that when kids come in from trauma, reading a book really gets you out of where you're at and into a book."

Austin said Foster Closet has been open since 2013 and is funded by donations and grants. She adds they have been growing ever since.

"We have almost tripled what we did last year," said Austin. "And that's because our need is getting greater. People are finding out about us. It's over 300 kids we're helping a month."