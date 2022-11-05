Organization bringing nature back to neighborhoods

(CBS DETROIT) - A team of urban farmers are bringing nature back to the neighborhood.

Rescue MI Nature Now is a non-profit with a goal to connect and rebuild natural habitats.

"We've taken in a lot of rescue plants from individuals, from corporations, we've taken a lot of seeds from different corporations," said Rescue MI Nature Now President Tharmond Ligon, Jr.

The group developed multiple vacant lots on Derby Street near John R. and East State Fair into a green space.

"Illegal dumping was occurring here which negatively effects a person's quality of life so, we identified demolitions were also going to occur, so what not better planning to have a tree planting and native planting opportunity," Ligon said.

The organization also works with the youth, giving them opportunities to learn agricultural practices.

"Over here at Rescue MI Nature Now what we're trying to do is literally in the title," said

Andrew Buendia, a University of Michigan student and volunteer.

"We're trying to rescue in Michigan now as opposed to tomorrow or later on. We're trying to do it as we can in the present day. You know if you look around we have native seeds, native plants growing all around us."

Wednesday the group was awarded a Neighborhood Beautification Grant for their work in the community.

The funds will be used to create pollen and culinary studios and provide nature-based programs for kids.

"And these are just babies. I'm talking two, three and four-year-olds that are planting seeds, sowing seeds and they're able to come back and see the harvest," Liogon said.