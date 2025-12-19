Online purchase fraud cost Troy resident over $2,000, police said

A resident of Troy has lost a little over $2,000 as a result of an online purchase fraud, the Troy (Michigan) Police Department reported.

The resident told officers that he received a call on Nov. 27 regarding an item he had listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The caller asked to pay for the item through the Cash App service, the report said.

But the would-be purchaser told the seller that the money was accidentally sent to another account, and provided a number to call Cash App to resolve the issue, police said. The victim called that number, was instructed to download other mobile apps, and instructed to send payments to the apps.

A total of $2,029 was lost.

After the local resident realized he was the victim of a scam, he stopped all communication with the other people and reported the incident to police.