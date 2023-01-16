One person killed, another injured after struck by vehicle in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Clay Township woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in St. Clair County.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 9:08 p.m. in the area of Starvile and Shea roads. Authorities say a 70-year-old man from Armada was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion when he struck two people.

A 27-year-old man from Bloomfield sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the driver and his 69-year-old female passenger stayed at the scene and called 911.

Authorities say the roadway is unlit in that area with no sidewalks.

An investigation is ongoing. Chemical tests are pending.