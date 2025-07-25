Watch CBS News
One person hospitalized in shooting involving Madison Heights police

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

CBS Detroit

A shooting that involved Madison Heights police left one person in the hospital Friday night.

Police say that at about 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 27000 block of Bettonwoods Street for a report of shots fired. Officers encountered an individual in a backyard and shots were fired.

The individual was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

