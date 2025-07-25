One person hospitalized in shooting involving Madison Heights police

A shooting that involved Madison Heights police left one person in the hospital Friday night.

Police say that at about 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 27000 block of Bettonwoods Street for a report of shots fired. Officers encountered an individual in a backyard and shots were fired.

The individual was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.