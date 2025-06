Two shot near Detroit fireworks; and more top stores

One person died on Tuesday after a crash involving a train in Macomb County, Michigan.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in the area of Victoria and Main Street in New Haven.

The sheriff's office advises people to avoid that area until further notice.

Authorities did not release any additional information.