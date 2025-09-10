One man dead, another in custody, after shooting on Detroit's east side

One man was fatally shot during an altercation early Thursday on Detroit's east side.

Detroit Police Department said it received the call about 1:40 a.m. from Harned Street near East Outer Drive, and officers remained on the scene for several hours.

Police said two men were involved in an altercation inside one of the homes. One of the men died as a result of the shooting. The other man was arrested and taken into police custody pending further investigation.

CBS News Detroit is following the story, and will provide additional details when they are available.

contributed to this report.