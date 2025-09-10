Watch CBS News
One man dead, another in custody, after shooting on Detroit's east side

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

One man was fatally shot during an altercation early Thursday on Detroit's east side. 

Detroit Police Department said it received the call about 1:40 a.m. from Harned Street near East Outer Drive, and officers remained on the scene for several hours. 

Police said two men were involved in an altercation inside one of the homes. One of the men died as a result of the shooting. The other man was arrested and taken into police custody pending further investigation. 

CBS News Detroit is following the story, and will provide additional details when they are available. 

Jordan Burrows contributed to this report.

