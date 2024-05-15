Ohio woman pleads guilty to sending threatening voicemail to Michigan lawmaker

(CBS DETROIT) - An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to sending death threats to Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson in 2021.

Sandra Bachman, 61, of Batavia, Ohio, pleaded to an attempt to a threat of terrorism, ethnic intimidation and malicious use of telecommunication services, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. With the plea agreement, Bachman is required to provide a written apology to Johnson and undergo a mental health assessment and treatment.

Bachman was also charged for sending voicemails to state Rep. Sarah Anthony.

State officials say she sent messages to Johnson in 2021. In one of her voicemails, she said, "You're going to die and I'm happy about it."

"We must uphold the safety and integrity of our democratic institutions, and this includes protecting public servants and holding accountable those who threaten to harm them," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "I commend the Michigan State Police Department for investigating this serious matter, and my Department remains committed to ensuring those who make such threats, whether in person, on the phone, or behind a computer, will be prosecuted."

Sentencing is scheduled for June 26. She is remanded in jail pending sentencing.